× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vernice Weidner, 87, of Zap, died Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held. Burial will follow at Hope Congregational Cemetery, Golden Valley.

Vernice is survived by her son, Wade (Pam) Weidner and their three sons, Ryan (Leah), Michael (Deedra), and Scott (Jackie), all of Dickinson; and daughter, Wanda (Marvin) Sutheimer and their children, Jason (Andrea) of Bismarck and Jena (Nick) Lugo of Mesa, Ariz.; five great-grandsons, Nolan, Rohby, Jace and Eli Weidner and Koy Sutheimer; four great-granddaughters, Reese and Eva Weidner, Anya and Brynlee Sutheimer; two sisters, Karen Douglas and Cherie Cooper of California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Melvin in 1991; two sisters, Leatrice Keddie and Lillian Kessler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Beulah Congregational Church.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.

To plant a tree in memory of Vernice Weidner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.