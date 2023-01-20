GREAT FALLS, MT - Verne P. Linssen, 88, died at hospice on January 9, 2023, in Great Falls, Mt. He was born November 8th 1934 in Bismarck. Son of Paul and Lena Linssen. Verne graduated from Bismarck schools and Jr. college.

Verne went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He married Darlene Chesak, and they settled in Great Falls, Mt. where they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Verne worked for the Bureau of Reclamation as a draftsman and later as a structural planner at MAFB civil service. He was a loyal member of the American Legion past commander post 3. He was a Boy Scout troop master, an Exchange club member, NARFE member, and assistant director for the Golden Skyliners drum and bugle corps youth organization. Verne enjoyed gardening and volunteering in various community services.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Lester (Les).

Survivors include wife, Darlene, sons Greg, wife (Libby), Steve, Randy and grandson Josh Linssen of Great Falls. Nieces Leslie (Michael) Vander Kooy, Fond du Lac,Wis., Sandi (Tony) Hilling, Bismarck, Rachele (Dave) Rommich, Mandan.

Memorial suggested to the salvation army, American Red Cross, and Humane Society.