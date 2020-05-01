Verla DeKrey, 90, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. A private family service will be held.
Verla Mae Smith entered the world on Dec. 26, 1929, the sixth of seven children born to Clarence Mathias Smith and Sigrid Helene Smith of Steele. Verla attended Steele Public School and graduated in 1948 from Steele High School. Following high school, Verla briefly took a short-term teaching assignment in a one-room rural school south of Tappen. Prior to her marriage she worked at the Steele Ozone as a reporter and proofreader.
On July 19, 1953 Verla was united in marriage to Glen Vernon DeKrey, son of Cornelius and Winnie DeKrey, of rural Steele. Verla and Glen moved to Fargo in the fall of 1953. Glen continued his studies at North Dakota State University and Verla worked as an assistant manager of the newly opened Memorial Union Dining Center located on the NDSU Campus. Following graduation Verla and Glen returned to Steele and started farming and soon established their own farmstead. Verla and her husband operated a diversified farming operation. After ten years of farming Glen accepted a job offer as ASCS District Director with the United States Department of Agriculture. Glen's new job many times found him on the road for many days at a time. The farm was left in very capable hands as Verla managed day to day operations in his absence. Verla took on many responsibilities related to the operation and over time assumed duties including working as a combine operator during harvest.
Verla served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of a long-standing bible study group on Sunday evenings. She also served as a delegate to the annual United Methodist Church Conference for many years. She enjoyed singing and music, participating in several Community Fall Musicals during the fall fair days. Verla was active in the Steele United Methodist Church Choir and was an accomplished vocal soloist who provided music for funerals and church services for many years.
Verla lived a life of service to her community. She served on the Steele School Board for many years and participated in local politics and served on the local precinct district election board for decades. Verla was a member of the local Band Boosters and served as den mother for cub scouts for several years. Verla encouraged her children to participate in school and community activities. While Glen was on the road, Verla was making sure the kids completed Dad's “Weekly To Do List” helping them juggle their responsibilities at home and participating in many or all activities that were offered to youth in their local community. Along the way, Verla took in a troubled teen for two years as he completed high school supporting him as she would one of her own attending every activity and sports-contest he participated in.
Although Verla's child raising years predated the social phenomena of Soccer Moms and Mini-Vans she did find a way to make a nine-person, three-seat station wagon carry most members of a Pee Wee or Babe Ruth Team plus two or three of her own and many times a friend. Whether it was transporting band instruments to a district or state music contest or following local baseball teams, track teams, basketball to local or state competitions Verla seemed to make sure that she would be there to support her children even if it required her to attend three different games in one day. Verla never grew tired of attending these events and continued following her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's activities. When she no longer had the ability to travel she always made sure to find the radio or television station to follow anyone who called her Grandma or Great-Grandma.
As her children left the nest for college Verla enrolled at the University of Mary and enjoyed several years as an older than average student. Verla also challenged herself to develop her creative self and started spending more time fine-tuning her painting and poetry writing skills. With more time on her hands Verla started volunteering at the Golden Manor and truly enjoyed helping washing and styling the residents hair. Verla was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, band boosters, and delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a member of the local TOPS chapter for many years. Verla also worked on the restoration of the Steele Community building obtaining grants and helped establish the Kidder County Museum and Historical Society.
She really looked forward to family celebrations: Christmas at the farm, and the 4th of July at the DeKrey Lake Cabin. Verla made sure she celebrated all the children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's birthdays. She always made sure they received her “Created by Verla” birthday card with an extra special personal note for them on their birthday.
Verla loved her family and her Lord. She was a prayer warrior for each of them. During her final hours she called each of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to say goodbye and relay one last time her love for each of them including her hopes for them to follow Jesus.
Verla was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Helen Smith; brothers Robert, Curtis, and Vernon Smith; and sisters Doris (Smith) Bast and Iris (Smith) Brousseau.
Verla is survived by spouse Glen DeKrey; sister Alyce (Smith) Dougherty; children, Tim (Lynn) DeKrey, Rebecca (Burton) Youngs, Tom (Phoebe) DeKrey, and Kelly (Beth) DeKrey. Son, Tim (Lynn) DeKrey and family members, Jessica and Damon Stroh (Jordan and Drew), Annie and Cory Volk (Alaina, Katelyn, and Noah), and Michael and Noelle (Gavin and Marcus). Daughter, Rebecca (Burton) Youngs and family members, Christopher Youngs and Mary Elizabeth Youngs. Son, Tom (Phoebe) DeKrey and family members, Sarah and Brandon Badding (Cora and Aubrey), Steve and Emilie DeKrey (Aeryn) and Robert DeKrey (Athena & Scarlet). Son, Kelly (Beth) DeKrey and family members, Lindsey and Dean Chumley, and Landon DeKrey, sister-in-law, Wanda Smith.
