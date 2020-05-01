Verla DeKrey

Verla served as a Sunday school teacher and was a member of a long-standing bible study group on Sunday evenings. She also served as a delegate to the annual United Methodist Church Conference for many years. She enjoyed singing and music, participating in several Community Fall Musicals during the fall fair days. Verla was active in the Steele United Methodist Church Choir and was an accomplished vocal soloist who provided music for funerals and church services for many years.

Verla lived a life of service to her community. She served on the Steele School Board for many years and participated in local politics and served on the local precinct district election board for decades. Verla was a member of the local Band Boosters and served as den mother for cub scouts for several years. Verla encouraged her children to participate in school and community activities. While Glen was on the road, Verla was making sure the kids completed Dad's “Weekly To Do List” helping them juggle their responsibilities at home and participating in many or all activities that were offered to youth in their local community. Along the way, Verla took in a troubled teen for two years as he completed high school supporting him as she would one of her own attending every activity and sports-contest he participated in.