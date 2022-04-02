WILLISTON - Verdjie A. Emineth, 84, formerly of Washburn, ND, died April 1, 2022 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Williston, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at St. Edwin's Catholic Church in Washburn with Father Patrick Cunningham officiating. Interment will be held in St. Bonaventure's Catholic Cemetery, Underwood, ND. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. followed by a 7:00 p.m. vigil service.