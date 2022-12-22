MANDAN - VerDella Schlenker, 91, Mandan, went home to be with her Lord, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at a local care center. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan with Rev. Andy Early officiating. Visitation will begin at 11:30 AM for the public. Burial will be in the Mandan Union Cemetery. VerDella was born October 13, 1931, at Gackle, ND, to Rudolph and Magdelena (Gruszie) Krieger. She was raised and educated in Gackle, graduated from Gackle High School. She married Leland Schlenker on July 11, 1954. She worked at Jamestown and Mandan Hospital until her retirement. She enjoyed fishing, baking, gardening, and volunteering at AIDS Inc. in Mandan. She mostly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Playing games with friends weekly.

Our mother was a kind and loving woman. Her family was her pride and joy and always her priority. Leland and VerDella did everything together. She was always willing to help her family and friends with whatever they needed. She will be greatly missed by many.

She is survived by her husband; two children, Patty (Mark) Berreth, Delmer (Linda Schuler); three grandsons; Cole (Trish) Berreth, Blake (Emily) Berreth, and Brandon (Jenna) Berreth; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

VerDella was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Marie Bauer-Krieger; two infant brothers; brother, James Krieger and two stepbrothers, Vernon Bauer, and Lawrence Bauer; step-sister, Violet Bauer-Eberhardt.

We would like to thank Penny and the staff at the nursing home for the care they gave Verdella and Leland, as well as our entire family.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry / Mandan Crematory, Mandan, North Dakota.