Velma Schacher, (aka Kandee's mom or Leila's sister), passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Colorado. She was 76. A native of Underwood but resided in Bismark-Mandan for the majority of her life. She married Leon, April 1965, and had one daughter. Velma was adventurous and enjoyed running into people she knew. Her smile, sense of humor, and laughter were contagious and will be remembered by all. Velma dedicated many hours volunteering in various activities, but held a special place in her heart for Special Olympic bowling. She loved all the athletes and would make individual awards for each bowler. This dedication made Velma very popular, but she got the ultimate reward of pure joy with their smiles.
Velma was also involved in the Bis-Man Relay For Life after surviving a battle with breast cancer.
Velma will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kandee Schacher, brothers Donald and Gary Landenberger, sister Leila Landenberger, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and numerous other people touched by her spirit.
She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Helen Landenberger, brothers Gerald Landenberger and Larry Heinle.
Memorial donations to honor Velma can be made to Special Olympics Bowling.
A Celebration of Velma's life will be held in Bismarck late summer.
