Velma Schacher, (aka Kandee's mom or Leila's sister), passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 in Colorado. She was 76. A native of Underwood but resided in Bismarck-Mandan for the majority of her life. She married Leon, April 1965, and had one daughter. Velma was adventurous and enjoyed running into people she knew. Her smile, sense of humor, and laughter were contagious and will be remembered by all. Velma dedicated many hours volunteering in various activities, but held a special place in her heart for Special Olympic Bowling. She loved all the athletes and would make individual awards for each bowler. This dedication made Velma very popular but she got the ultimate reward of pure joy with their smiles.