Velma Just, 97, Bismarck, died March 8, 2020, at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.
Velma was born Feb. 1, 1923, to Jacob and Frieda (Maier) Pfeifer in Anamoose. She married Andrew Just Feb. 12, 1944, while Andy was on leave from the U.S. Army in Mercer.
Velma and her parents, brothers and sisters moved around a lot before she got married. She lived in North Dakota, Montana and Washington. Velma was raised and went to school mainly in North Dakota. Velma had several jobs when she was young, such as working in an aluminum factory, picking berries by day and in the cannery by night, at Sears and at farm jobs harvesting and doing everyday farm work. She was a stay at home mother after she got married. Her last job was in Mercer running the telephone office.
Velma enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting and doing search-a-word.
Velma is survived by her children, Carol (Mike) Heyd, Bismarck; Dennis (Vergenne) Just, Billings, Mont.; Keane Just, Bismarck; and Shirley (Greg) Christenson, Bismarck; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, two brothers, one sister-in-law, two brothers-in-law and three half-brothers.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two sisters, one brother, two sisters-in-law and one brother-in-law.
