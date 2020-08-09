Velma Just

Velma and her parents, brothers and sisters moved around a lot before she got married. She lived in North Dakota, Montana and Washington. Velma was raised and went to school mainly in North Dakota. Velma had several jobs when she was young, such as working in an aluminum factory, picking berries by day and in the cannery by night, at Sears and at farm jobs harvesting and doing everyday farm work. She was a stay at home mother after she got married. Her last job was in Mercer running the telephone office.