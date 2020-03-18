Valerie Heck

Valerie May Heck, 56, Minot, passed away March 15, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan. Inurnment will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a rosary/parish vigil at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Valerie met her husband of 38 years, Brian, at an appreciation dance in Flasher in September 1981. They married in April 1982 and lived in Mandan until 1988 when they moved to Minot until 2005. In 2005 they moved to Phoenix until 2012 after the 2011 flood. They had lived in the same house since 1993.

Valerie was a loving, caring person. She was a private person, a homebody, but she loved family and friends visiting her. She loved caring for her patients as a nurse. She loved her pets, Cuddles (her macaw), Shadow (her black lab) who saved us from the anhydrous spill, Katie (her black lab) who was bit by a rattle snake and lived to be 19 years old, her chickens (which she named), her Guinee hens, ducks, dogs, Buddy and Taz, and her cats, Binx and Salem.