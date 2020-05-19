× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valdine Schneider, 82, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center.

Val was born Feb. 15, 1938, in Wilton, daughter of Harvey and Gertrude Fitzgerald. She graduated from Regan Public School as valedictorian. During high school, she worked as a switchboard operator at the Regan Telephone Company. Val attended college at Valley City and earned her education degree at Mary College. She taught at the Hay Creek country schoolhouse outside of Bismarck and Will-Moore Elementary. Val married John Schneider on Dec. 22, 1957. They had two children, Lonnie and Tamie. She started Val's Daycare in 1984 when her first grandchild arrived. She had a passion for teaching children and continued in daycare until retirement.

Val and John spent many years in Bismarck, and also Colorado, before officially retiring to Regan in 2004.

Val always had a beautiful flower garden wherever she lived and was thrilled to find bargains at rummage and auction sales. She also enjoyed riding bikes and baking (she made great kuchen).

Val and John lived at Edgewood Vista the last few years. You could usually find them sitting holding hands when you came to visit. Val will be deeply missed by her family and the countless families she touched during her life as a teacher and childcare provider.