Valdean Swenson, 92, Minot, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020 at a Minot nursing home.

Valdean “Val” Wegener was born January 15, 1928 in Hanks, North Dakota to Olaf and Elma Lien. She was then adopted by Max and Tillie Wegener and baptized Delores Valdean Wegener on May 1, 1928. She lived in Van Hook, ND with her parents and attended school both there and in Pasadena, CA. Val graduated high school in Van Hook in 1946. Following graduation, she attended Pasadena Junior College, then known as John Meier Junior College – West Campus, from 1946-47.

On October 24, 1948, she married Winton Gerald Swenson in Van Hook. The young couple resided in Van Hook and celebrated their first child, their daughter Susan, in 1950. In 1953 the couple moved to the new created New Town, ND that was formed when the building of the Garrison Dam created Lake Sakakawea and flooded Van Hook. Sons Scott and Steven were born there in 1953 and 1954, respectively.

Farming south of New Town was one of Winton's greatest joys in life, and Val loved supporting him and the boys by bringing them lunches to the field. Scott and Steve still talk about how great those meals tasted out in the fields.