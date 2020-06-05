Tony Schumacher

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anton “Tony” P. Schumacher, 83, Bismarck, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius Health, Bismarck.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Church of St. Anne, Bismarck, with Reverend Chris Kadrmas as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Bismarck Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Tony was born June 23, 1936 in Zeeland to Paul and Christina (Senger) Schumacher. He was raised and educated in Zeeland. He farmed in Leola, South Dakota from 1958-68. In 1968, he moved to Bismarck and worked for Viking Homes. In 1972 he started Schumacher Homes. Tony enjoyed farming and ranching until he retired in 2010. He also had a passion for gardening.