MANDAN - On October 6, 2022, Tom and Jean Welder were taken from us by a tragic automobile accident in Mesa, AZ.

Friends, family and coworkers are invited to a service at Corpus Christi Parish on Friday, June 2 at 9:30 a.m. Inurnments will take place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, ND at 1:00 p.m.