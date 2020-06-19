× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Funeral Mass for Todd Decker, 54, Dickinson, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Father Keith Streifel and Father Gary Benz concelebrating. Those attending are reminded to practice proper social distancing recommendations. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in South Heart.

Visitation for Todd will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil at 6 p.m.

Todd passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson.

Todd Allen Decker was born Aug. 24, 1965, in Dickinson, the son of Arthur and Donna Mae (Schmidt) Decker. He grew up on the family farm 12 miles south of South Heart. He attended school in South Heart graduating in 1984. After graduation, he started his career in the power line industry and later worked for Northern Improvement for 20 plus years.

In 2002, Todd married Joyce Benz at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New England. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Kayla.