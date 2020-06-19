Funeral Mass for Todd Decker, 54, Dickinson, will be 10 a.m., Saturday, June 20, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Father Keith Streifel and Father Gary Benz concelebrating. Those attending are reminded to practice proper social distancing recommendations. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in South Heart.
Visitation for Todd will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Stevenson Funeral Home with a rosary and vigil at 6 p.m.
Todd passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at CHI St. Alexius in Dickinson.
Todd Allen Decker was born Aug. 24, 1965, in Dickinson, the son of Arthur and Donna Mae (Schmidt) Decker. He grew up on the family farm 12 miles south of South Heart. He attended school in South Heart graduating in 1984. After graduation, he started his career in the power line industry and later worked for Northern Improvement for 20 plus years.
In 2002, Todd married Joyce Benz at St. Mary's Catholic Church in New England. The couple was blessed with a daughter, Kayla.
Todd was a member of the National Rifle Association and Pheasants Forever. He was a great cook and was famous for his Christmas fudge. He also enjoyed collecting coins. Todd was very fond of his Grand Cat, Rune. Todd was a loyal friend and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family especially time spent with his daughter, Kayla.
Todd enjoyed living life to the fullest by working, hunting, and fishing with a passion for making fishing lures.
Todd is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Kayla; parents, Arthur and Donna; siblings, Kimberly (Dean) Kostelecky, Bozeman, Mont., Bruce Decker, South Heart, Bryan (Natasha) Decker, Dickinson; nieces and nephews, Josh, Brooklyn, Sierra, Savannah, Aria, Taya, Mika.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerome and Anna Decker, John and Barbara Schmidt; and brother, Michael Decker.
Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson
