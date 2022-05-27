BISMARCK - Todd Allen Dilley, 43, Bismarck, passed away May 23, 2022.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.
Todd was born March 27, 1979, in Aguna, Guam. He was raised in Forsyth, Montana and graduated from Forsyth High School in 1997. After trying his hand at several different jobs, he went to school to pursue auto body repair. He started his career at R&M Auto Body Repair and later moved to Burleigh Auto Repair, where he worked until his death. His greatest joys in life were his boys. His boys were his whole world.
Todd is survived by his three sons, Todd Jr. (14) Uriah (12), and Cyrus (10); two stepdaughters, who he loved, Alexandra Jacobson and Haley Bickford; father, Robert Dilley, Bismarck; mother, Pam (Todd) Hanson, Williston; brother, Travis (Lisa) Dilley, Mandan; and nephew, Jackson Dilley.
Todd is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Elmer Thurn and LeRoy Dilley; grandmother, Jennie Couey; cousin, Elias Vetter; and aunt, Patty Nation.
