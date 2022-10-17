Timothy John Maher, 70, died peacefully in his home in Fargo on October 5, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday October 28 at Cathedral of The Holy Spirit, Bismarck. There will be a celebration of life and gathering at O'Brian's Sports Tavern at 2:00 p.m.

Tim was born April 9, 1952, to John F. and Betty Maher in Bowman, ND. He was one of four children. He graduated from Bowman High School and moved to Phoenix, AZ to study computer technology. Tim then moved back to Bowman to work in the family publishing business, The Bowman Finder, which he later purchased from his father. He earned his pilot's license and enjoyed flying all over the region selling advertising for The Finder. He later sold The Bowman Finder and moved to Bismarck where he became an Agricultural Real Estate Agent with Dakota Properties. Tim also enjoyed several other business ventures, one of his favorites being co-owner of The Whiskey Point Saloon. Upon retirement, one of his fondest memories was taking his daughters to Ireland and exploring the Maher Homestead.

Tim was the proud father of his four children. He instilled in them a strong work ethic and would often wake them up saying burning daylight. He loved teaching them how to snow ski, water ski, throw and catch a ball, golf and many other things. He also made it clear to his children to be truthful, and to be kind, specifically to people less fortunate. He was proud seeing their accomplishments and was even more proud to tell anyone who would

listen. In his later years as a grandfather, he found great joy in watching his grandchildren's activities when he could.

Tim was known for his generosity, his warmness, and his ability to make anyone feel welcome. He will be remembered for the twinkle in his eye, his stories and how he could light up a room.

Tim was preceded in death by his oldest son James, whom he loved dearly and never recovered from losing. He was also preceded in death by his parents: John F. and Betty Maher.

He is survived by his children: Jared (Elizabeth), Jana, and Bailey; and his grandchildren: Annabelle, Emmalise, John, Sylvia, and Molly; his siblings: Ken, Shannon (Ken Schmit), and Dan (Shannon); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartview Foundation, 101 East Broadway Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501 or a charity of your choice.