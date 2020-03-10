Tim Schlosser

Tim J. Schlosser, 66, Marcopia, Ariz., passed away March 1, 2020.
He will be deeply missed by his children Alex (Rose), Sam, Colorado, Sara (Clay) Miller, Texas, Timmy (Megan), Arizona; two granddaughters Lyric and Maggie; special friend, Kay Croghan; father, Valentine; six brothers, Darell (Elaine), Montana, Marvin (Jodi), Ernie (Pam), Terry, Harvey (Nancy), Mandan, Bernie (Susan), Fargo; and three sisters, Joyce (Steve) Howry, Judy Burns, Mandan, Darcy (Dan) Hurley, Bismarck.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Doreen, brothers, Rodney and Scott, brother-in-law, Ron Burns, and nephew, RJ Burns.
