Tim Schlosser

Tim Schlosser

{{featured_button_text}}

Tim J. Schlosser, 66, Marcopia, Ariz., passed away March 1, 2020.

He will be deeply missed by his children Alex (Rose), Sam, Colorado, Sara (Clay) Miller, Texas, Timmy (Megan), Arizona; two granddaughters Lyric and Maggie; special friend, Kay Croghan; father, Valentine; six brothers, Darell (Elaine), Montana, Marvin (Jodi), Ernie (Pam), Terry, Harvey (Nancy), Mandan, Bernie (Susan), Fargo; and three sisters, Joyce (Steve) Howry, Judy Burns, Mandan, Darcy (Dan) Hurley, Bismarck.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Doreen, brothers, Rodney and Scott, brother-in-law, Ron Burns, and nephew, RJ Burns.

To plant a tree in memory of Tim Schlosser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News