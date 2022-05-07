 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas "Tom" Zachmeier

MANDAN - Thomas "Tom" Zachmeier, 76, of Mandan, passed away May 3, 2022, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Father Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

