Thomas "Tom" Zachmeier

MANDAN - Thomas "Tom" Zachmeier, 76, of Mandan, passed away May 3, 2022, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Father Josh Waltz as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 9, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM.

Go to www.buehlerlarson.com to read full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with Tom's family.