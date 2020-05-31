× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thomas Skarp was born in 1933 in Comfrey, Minnesota as the oldest of five sons born to Oscar and Marlowe Skarp. He died May 28, 2020 in Athens, Alabama after a long illness.

He attended and graduated from Boyd, Minnesota high school where he was a decorated athlete.

He then attended Mayville State College and graduated with a social studies/history major. While at Mayville, he played football and basketball. It was there that he met Edythe Ann (Edie) Bailey. They were united in marriage in 1954 and were married 47 years before Edie's passing in 2000. Tom served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion.

They had four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.