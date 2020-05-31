Thomas Skarp was born in 1933 in Comfrey, Minnesota as the oldest of five sons born to Oscar and Marlowe Skarp. He died May 28, 2020 in Athens, Alabama after a long illness.
He attended and graduated from Boyd, Minnesota high school where he was a decorated athlete.
He then attended Mayville State College and graduated with a social studies/history major. While at Mayville, he played football and basketball. It was there that he met Edythe Ann (Edie) Bailey. They were united in marriage in 1954 and were married 47 years before Edie's passing in 2000. Tom served in the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion.
They had four children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Tom taught and coached in Cooperstown from 1958-68. His 10 years of coaching produced two state class-B basketball tournament teams in 1963 and 1966. Some individual and team records from his 1966 team stand yet today. He received his masters' degree from the University of North Dakota in 1967. He was a high school principal in Cooperstown from 1967 through 1975. In the early ‘70s, Tom was responsible for implementing one of the pilot high school programs for vocational education. His family moved to Oakes in 1975 where he opened and administered the Southeast Multidistrict Vocational Center until his retirement in the early '90s.
Tom was always happiest when he had "a houseful of kids." He enjoyed golfing and was known to feel guilty for all the fish he caught on his many trips to the Missouri River.
Tom is survived by his children Anne (Jeff) Baase, Mike (Curt Peterson) Skarp, Roger (Karen) Skarp, Doug Skarp; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Alan, James (Dee), Danny (Linda) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Marlowe, wife Edie, second wife Carol, brother David, sisters-in-law Vernita Stuart, Lois Skarp, Marge Peterson, brothers-in-law Leonard Bailey and Bob Peterson.
A gathering of family and friends will occur at a later date in Oakes.
Memorials preferred to the Oakes Golf Club (North Dakota), Southeast Region Career and Technology Center (Oakes).
Letters of condolences may be left at Spry Funeral Home (http://spryfuneralhome.com/)
"Rest In Peace, Roy."
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.