Thomas Schmidt

Thomas Richard Schmidt (“Bubbudy”), 80, St. Anthony, died Feb. 10, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Very Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Weigel Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. rosary followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service.
Tom was born Sept. 24, 1939, to Thomas and Ruby (Kent) Schmidt at their home near Solen. Tom obtained the nickname “Bubbudy” from his sister Betty, who at the time due to her young age, could not say brother. To his parents, siblings, and other local people he became “Bub” or “Bubbudy” for the rest of his life. Many of his nieces and nephews simply knew him as “Uncle Bub.” He attended a country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Solen High School in 1958. Tom joined the United States Air Force on June 17, 1959. He served his country until June 16, 1965 when he was honorably discharged. He occasionally spoke about leaving for the Air Force from a train depot in Breien.
Tom was united in marriage to Gloria Fisher on April 20, 1964. To this union two children were born, Thomas Robert and Shelly Ann. Tom and Gloria lived in Mandan for 15 years before moving to the St. Anthony area where they farmed and raised cattle. Tom spent many years working in the construction industry, eventually owning his own excavating business, Schmidt Excavating. There was no piece of construction equipment that he could not operate. From scraper to backhoe, front end loader to crane, he was capable of operating them all at a very proficient level.
Tom enjoyed all types of fishing, hunting, working on tractors, and taking trips with Gloria. They were able to take many memorable trips together after he retired and sold his business. Tom loved spending time with his family and his entire extended family. He loved his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids more than anything in the world. His final moments were spent letting everyone know just how much he loved and cared for them.
Tom is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria, St. Anthony; son, Thomas Robert (Janet) Schmidt Jr., Solen; and daughter, Shelly Ann (Blane) Hoffman, Mandan; five grandchildren, Karie (Dwight) Leingang, Kristy (Nathan) Gosser, Nichole (Dusty) Moore TJ (Kodi) Schmidt and Kourtny (Casey) Sible; thirteen great-grandchildren, Trenton, Dillon Clayton, Terance, Zoe, Ava, Addison, Thomas, Gunner, Sage, Kassandra, Colt and Cheyenne; ten siblings, brothers, Jack and Rick (Linda), sisters, Lavon Meier, Geraldine Carmical, Betty (Mark) Grove, Rosalia Beck, Patricia (Joe) Fylak, Susan (Larry) Radenz, Mary (Paul) Rothenheber and Alicia (Lee) Rhodes.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents Thomas and Ruby Schmidt; in-laws Robert and Regina Fisher; brothers Dickey and Johnny; four brothers-in-law, Al Maier, Carl Carmical, Alan Beck and Robert Fisher; and sister-in-law Arlene Fisher.
Service information
4:00PM-6:30PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554
6:30PM
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND 58554