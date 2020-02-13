Thomas Schmidt

Thomas Richard Schmidt (“Bubbudy”), 80, St. Anthony, died Feb. 10, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Spirit of Life Catholic Church, Mandan, with Very Rev. Todd Kreitinger as celebrant. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at Weigel Funeral Home with a 6:30 p.m. rosary followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Tom was born Sept. 24, 1939, to Thomas and Ruby (Kent) Schmidt at their home near Solen. Tom obtained the nickname “Bubbudy” from his sister Betty, who at the time due to her young age, could not say brother. To his parents, siblings, and other local people he became “Bub” or “Bubbudy” for the rest of his life. Many of his nieces and nephews simply knew him as “Uncle Bub.” He attended a country school through the eighth grade and graduated from Solen High School in 1958. Tom joined the United States Air Force on June 17, 1959. He served his country until June 16, 1965 when he was honorably discharged. He occasionally spoke about leaving for the Air Force from a train depot in Breien.

