Thomas Paulsen

Thomas Dean Paulsen, RADM, USN (Ret.), loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, left to be with our heavenly Father on 27 March 2020 surrounded by family.
Tom Paulsen was born in Watford City, North Dakota on 14 April 1936 to H. Arthur and Agnes Lillian (Quale). Forever a proud North Dakotan, RADM Tom Paulsen graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1960, serving his country until his retirement in 1994. He married his lifelong love, Marbeth Hirsch, on 18 December 1960, sharing together 59 years of adventure, laughter, and love.
Upon commissioning, Tom Paulsen entered the submarine force serving on the USS Corporal (60-63), USS Theodore Roosevelt (63-68), (XO) USS Sailfish (70-72). In 1972, he transferred to the surface warfare community serving aboard the (XO) USS Reeves (72-74), (CO) USS Whipple (75-77), and the USS Oklahoma City (77-80). In 1982, he returned to the USNA to serve as Pro-Dev (80-83). In 1984 he returned to sea aboard the (CO) USS Blue Ridge, 7th Fleet (84-86). He concluded his service as (EA) CINCLANTFLT (86), (EA) CNO (86-89), COMCRUDESGRU2 (89-90), CINCPACFLT N3 (90-92) and with his final role being Deputy CNET (92-94). Retiring from the military in 1994 after 34 years of service, he transitioned into a leadership role in the corporate sector before fully retiring.
Following his faith, Tom Paulsen served as an Elder at Christ Church, Kailua, HI and Westminster Presbyterian Church, Alexandria, VA. Tom and Marbeth delivered meals to the homebound with Meals on Wheels.
Tom Paulsen is survived by his wife, Marbeth H. Paulsen; his daughters and their spouses: Kari P. Schaeffler (Mark Schaeffler), Kendel A. Paulsen (Kevin Stenstrom), & Katherine P. Luke (JP Luke); 7 grandchildren: Katherine S. Major (Sam Major), Thomas Schaeffler (Jessica S. Schaeffler), Jacob Stenstrom, Ronan Stenstrom, Avery Stenstrom, Thomas Luke & James Luke; and 3 great-grandchildren: Alisondra Major, Luke Major, Haley Burke Major; his 3 sisters and a large extended family of cousins, nieces & nephews, & grand-nieces & nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Gary Paulsen.
Due to COVID19 no service plans can be made. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Fisher House or The Alzheimer’s Association.
