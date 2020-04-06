Thomas Paulsen

Tom Paulsen was born in Watford City, North Dakota on 14 April 1936 to H. Arthur and Agnes Lillian (Quale). Forever a proud North Dakotan, RADM Tom Paulsen graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1960, serving his country until his retirement in 1994. He married his lifelong love, Marbeth Hirsch, on 18 December 1960, sharing together 59 years of adventure, laughter, and love.

Upon commissioning, Tom Paulsen entered the submarine force serving on the USS Corporal (60-63), USS Theodore Roosevelt (63-68), (XO) USS Sailfish (70-72). In 1972, he transferred to the surface warfare community serving aboard the (XO) USS Reeves (72-74), (CO) USS Whipple (75-77), and the USS Oklahoma City (77-80). In 1982, he returned to the USNA to serve as Pro-Dev (80-83). In 1984 he returned to sea aboard the (CO) USS Blue Ridge, 7th Fleet (84-86). He concluded his service as (EA) CINCLANTFLT (86), (EA) CNO (86-89), COMCRUDESGRU2 (89-90), CINCPACFLT N3 (90-92) and with his final role being Deputy CNET (92-94). Retiring from the military in 1994 after 34 years of service, he transitioned into a leadership role in the corporate sector before fully retiring.