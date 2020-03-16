Thomas Nelson

Thomas John Nelson, 66, Mandan, passed away March 12, 2020 at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, with Rev. Barry Saylor presiding. Burial will follow at Mandan Union Cemetery. Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.

Tom was born Jan. 25, 1954 to Archie and LaVerne (Olsen) Nelson in Bismarck. He grew up on the family farm near Mandan and graduated from Mandan High School. After graduation, he returned and took over the family farm for several years. Tom later sold the farm and moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., where he attended airline mechanic school. Upon completion, he moved to Negaunee, Mich., where he worked at the airport for 12 years before moving to Kalamazoo, Mich., and later retiring back to Mandan. Tom’s work was his life and he took much pride in the job he did.

Tom enjoyed getting back to North Dakota to visit his daughters and spend time with his grandchildren. His annual summer trip to the Medora Musical was a highlight of his. He also loved the outdoors, spending time cross country skiing and camping. While back in Mandan, Tom delivered Meals on Wheels and helped take care of his mother.