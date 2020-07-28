Thomas Gunderson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thomas J. Gunderson passed away July 22, 2020. He was 79 years old. Tom, also known as Tommy Gun, Gundy, the Gundy Man, Lord Gundy, and Son of a Gunder, was respected and loved by family and friends. Born on Dec. 27, 1940, Tom grew to embody a true gentleman in the best sense of the word.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church in New Town. Protective masks and social distancing will be required during the services. A Celebration of Life and meal will follow at the Four Bears Park, Southeast side, just south of the lakeside cabins.

Tom Gunderson earned his law degree at the University of North Dakota. During his life, he worked in North Dakota at legal services in New Town, law firms in Bismarck and Dickinson, private practice, and the city of Minot. He also served as an associate judge at Fort Berthold and he was also Chief Tribal Judge at the Standing Rock Reservation.

Tom married the love of his life, G. Janet “Gertsy” (Spotted Bear) Gunderson. He instantly stepped up to the plate as a father figure to his four stepchildren; Jodi Rave (Frankie), Carlin Rave Jr., Tiffany Rave (Omar), and Whitney Bell (Tarina). They later adopted a child, Jordan Rose Spotted Bear Gunderson.

Tom is survived by his brothers Rob Gunderson of Turtle Lake and Mike Gunderson (Sue) of Yakama, Washington. He is proceeded in death by his father Gunder Gunderson, 1989, mother Clara Gunderson, 2001, and G. Janet “Gertsy” Gunderson, 2003.

