Thomas Froelich

Emily and Cooper said it best after their Dad passed, "He was such a good man."

Thomas Michael Froelich, 50, of Mandan, passed away May 29, 2020, at Sanford, surrounded by his family.

A private mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, with the Reverend Shane Campbell officiating. The mass will also be livestreamed on the Weigel Funeral Home's website. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.

Tom was born July 2, 1969 to Richard and Lorraine (Stumpf) Froelich. The youngest of five, he attended Christ the King through eighth grade and Mandan High. From an early age, Tom was susceptible to injury, in other words, accident prone! He had many brushes with death and some would say he was a cat with nine lives. His life would seem too short to many, but those who were close to Tom marveled at his courage and positivity in facing his challenges.