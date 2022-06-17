BISMARCK - Thomas Foster Cline, Tom Cline, 75, passed away suddenly in Elgin, ND on March 11, 2022.

Tom is survived by his wife Helen of 51 years, son Thomas Jr. (Jodi) of Pierre, SD, son Dean (Holly) of Bridgeport, NE, 3 granddaughters: Ellie, Megan and Riley of Bridgeport, NE, and his oldest brother Ken Cline (Becky) of Longmont, CO.

Per Tom's request, cremation has taken place. A community gathering will be held in Carson, ND at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 12:00-3:00 pm-MT. Internment will take place on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 11:30 MT at the Black Hills National Cemetery, with full military honors by the Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: Tom Cline Memorial, PO Box 851, Pierre, SD 57501.

Funds will be distributed at a later date to charities that Tom believed in.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com.