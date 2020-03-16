Thomas Filler

Thomas Lee Filler, 72, of Chaseley, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Carrington Hospital.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at the Church of God, Bowdon.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 16 at Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey. A prayer service will be at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Chaseley Cemetery.

Thomas was born on May 3, 1947 in Harvey. He was the son of Theodore and Bernice (Wricks) Filler. Tom grew up on the family farm and attended country school. He graduated from the Bowdon High School in 1965. Tom married Gail Wentz on Feb.18, 1967 in Harvey. Tom and Gail spent their life farming and ranching south of Chaseley and raised their six children there. Tom was especially proud of his Registered Angus Cattle.

Tom is survived by his wife, Gail of Chaseley; children, Ken of Hawley, Minn., Launa (Mark) Wick of Lisbon, Denise Gasal (Brent Schulz) of Jamestown, Sam (Laura) Filler of Bismarck, Diana (Chad) Vetsch of Minot, Leroy (Danni) Filler of Bismarck; 11 grandchildren, Zach and Jessica Filler, Jamie StantonRing and Amanda Morlock, Connor and Brayden Gasal, Sydney and Bennett Filler, Tyler and Mason Vetsch, Theodore Filler; six great-grandchildren, Aaden, Taylor, Brynlee, Zoey, Emmett and Easton; sisters, Judith Neigel of McGregor, Texas, Susan (Jerry) Patzer of Harvey; brother, John (Cathy) Filler of Miles City, Mont.; nieces and nephews.

Church Of God Bowdon

232 Chester Avenue West

Bowdon, ND 58418