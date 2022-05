MANDAN - Thomas Ekstrom, 65, of Mandan, passed away on May 18, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Bismarck.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:30 A.M. at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan with a Prayer Service at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.