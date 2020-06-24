Theresa Halvorson

Theresa B. Halvorson, 95, Bismarck, formerly of Rugby, died at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, on Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Theresa Bischoff was born March 24, 1925, at the Good Samaritan Hospital, Rugby, the youngest child of Nicholas Bischoff and Elizabeth Schwan. She was raised on the family farm south of Berwick, rural Fulda area. She attended and graduated from Berwick consolidated school. She moved with her folks to Rugby in 1940. During the war she was a clerk at Senger's Variety Store.
Theresa married Alvin Melford Halvorson, of rural Rugby, Jan. 21, 1946. Theresa and Melford lived in Fargo briefly before returning to Rugby in 1947. The couple began farming in Pleasant Lake Township, Benson County, rural Knox, in 1950. They lived there until moving to Rugby in 1980.
In addition to raising her family, Theresa was active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Catholic Order of Foresters, 4-H, and a local home-makers group. Theresa worked for Good Samaritan Hospital Association at the Haaland Home and hospital from 1975 until 2007.
She is survived by daughters, Janice K. (John K.) Hoiland, Minot; Judith A. (R. George) Railsback, Bismarck and Karla M. (Douglas L. Johanson), Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Debra F. Kunkel, Minot; and son, Mark J. Halvorson, Bismarck; grandsons, Nicholas Railsback, Burlington, Vt.; Jacob Railsback, Bismarck; and Christopher Johanson, Fargo; grand-daughters, Brenda Halvorson, Hanford, Calif.; Joanne (Jon) Carillo, Templeton, Calif.; Sarah (Logan J.) Reindel, Bismarck; Katherine Johanson (Kevin Moore), Colorado Springs, Colo.; Mary Johanson, Bismarck; Rachel Johanson, Bismarck; great-grandsons, Ian J. Aurora, Hanford, Calif.; Brettley J. Reindel and Henry G. Reindel, Bismarck; great-granddaughters, Emma E. Reindel, Bismarck; Jaylynn Carillo, Templeton, Calif.; and Jana Carillo, Templeton, Calif.
Theresa was preceded in death by her husband; two sons, Byron A. and Duane F.; brothers, Peter, Jacob, and Vincent Bischoff; sisters, Magdalena (Martin) Kuntz, Helena (Peter) Volk, Paulina (Jacob Klause) and Katherina (Ignatz) Voeller; and her parents.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rugby with burial in the church cemetery, Father Anthony Cruz as Celebrant.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday, all in the Anderson Funeral Home, Rugby. There will be no reviewal in the church on Saturday.
Honorary bearers are Godsons, Richard Voeller and Nicholas Volk.
Casket bearers are Jacob Railsback, Christopher Johanson, Logan Reindel and Mark J. Halvorson.
Arrangements with the Anderson Funeral Home of Rugby.
Online registry: www.funeralsbyanderson.com.
