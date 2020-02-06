Theodore Easton

Theodore Alex Easton, who attended and later taught and coached at Bismarck St. Mary's High School, died in Laramie, Wyo., on Jan. 30, 2020. He graduated from Dickinson State Teachers College and had a long career in community college education that included service as the president of six colleges in Nebraska, Minnesota and New Hampshire. He was 85.
A memorial service will be scheduled sometime this summer in Dickinson. The family has established the Alex Easton Scholarship Fund at the Dickinson State University Heritage Foundation, 230 8th Avenue West, Dickinson, ND 58601.
