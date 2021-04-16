Thelma Saxby

Thelma Catherine Saxby, 83, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, March 2, 2021. Private graveside services were held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Thelma was born May 2, 1937, at Mandan, to Angus “AA” and Phoebe (Burch) Stewart.

She is survived by one daughter, Rachel Osborn, two sons, Melvin (Patricia) Saxby, and Brian Saxby; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Effie May Stewart, Janet McLean, Rena Stewart, Flora Stewart, Marietta McMurrick, Beatrice Stewart; brother, Donald Stewart, son, Harold Saxby; and son-in-law David Osborn.

Please sign her guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.