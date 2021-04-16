 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thelma Saxby
0 comments

Thelma Saxby

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thelma Saxby

Thelma Saxby

Thelma Catherine Saxby, 83, Bismarck, passed away Sunday, March 2, 2021. Private graveside services were held at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Thelma was born May 2, 1937, at Mandan, to Angus “AA” and Phoebe (Burch) Stewart.

She is survived by one daughter, Rachel Osborn, two sons, Melvin (Patricia) Saxby, and Brian Saxby; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Effie May Stewart, Janet McLean, Rena Stewart, Flora Stewart, Marietta McMurrick, Beatrice Stewart; brother, Donald Stewart, son, Harold Saxby; and son-in-law David Osborn.

Please sign her guestbook and share memories at www.dawiseperry.com. Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry/Mandan Crematory, 4211 Old Red Trail, Mandan.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Senate votes on transgender sports bill

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News