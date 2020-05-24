Theadora Henke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

T. Junette Henke passed away May 14, 2020, in Mandan. The daughter of Andy and Lillian Silbernagel was born April 11, 1924, in Bowman. She graduated from Rhame High School, continued her education at Dickinson State Teachers College and went on to teach in Hettinger, Baker, and Rhame.

During and after WWII, she spent some time in Port Townsend, Wash. She returned to Rhame and married Allan Henke on Dec. 11, 1950. They ranched 20 miles northwest of Rhame for 42 years.

Being a lifelong learner, she had a great curiosity about everything, surrounding herself with many different types of books and magazines. History, finances, medical discoveries, and current events were top of the list.

While she had a great depth of knowledge of the history of southwestern North Dakota, she did not dwell in the past. In fact, if someone brought up an unpleasant memory from the past, she would say, “That's back there," thereby directing the person to look to the present and future.

Enjoying a laugh everyday kept her spirit young. She had clippings on her fridge, would send “funnies,” as she called them, to family and friends, and had endless humorous clippings around her home. Her smile and friendliness (and card playing ability) yielded many friends from all walks of life, interest, and age.