
Lewyn “Tex” Barnes, 82, Washburn, died March 5, 2020 at a Bismarck hospital.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, March 9, with a meal to follow at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn.

Tex is survived by his wife of 32 years, Celeste Barnes, Washburn; daughters, Tamara (Roger) Marinzoli, Princeton, N.J., and Amy (Brandon) Knutson, Lincoln; three grandchildren, Alex Marinzoli, Quintin and Taylor Chapman; one brother, Charles (Elsie) Barnes, Carthage, Texas; many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Washburn Ambulance Service.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn)

