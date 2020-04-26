× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Terry Willson, 69, Bismarck, passed away at home with his family by his side as the sun was setting on April 21, 2020. Enduring an 18-month fight against cancer, Terry never lost hope, and he fought with a strong spirit until the end.

He was born in Valley City on Sept. 24, 1950. Terry grew up in Valley City, and then moved to California with his family where he graduated from John H. Francis Polytechnic High School in 1969. In his early adulthood, he moved back to North Dakota, where his son Billy Willson was born in 1976. In the mid '80s, he met the love of his life, Lori Wentz, who he married May 18, 1991.

Terry retired from Basin Electric in 2012. He enjoyed retirement by playing golf with his son and friends, driving his Corvette, and spending evenings on his patio with his wife. He was proud of the deep relationships that he had. Terry had an incredible sense of humor that never dimmed even throughout treatment. He was a man who knew what he loved, and those who knew him know that he loved shining his black vehicles, enjoying a Bud Light, and more than anything he loved time with family. Terry and Lori cherished every second together and made the most of every moment.