On March 28, 2020, a good man left this Earth to join his Father and Savior in Heaven. Terry Watson, 98, Bismarck, passed away at Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck. Services will be held at a later date.

Terry Milton Watson was born on March 5, 1922 and was one from the world's greatest generation. He served his county during WWII. We believe he was the last remaining survivor of the 188th Unit. He married Sylvia E. Thorson on May 13, 1943. Together, they had three children.

He served his church and was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bismarck. He and his wife, Sylvia, read the bible and prayed together at home. They also helped cook and serve for Trinity's famous Lutefisk supper and were members of Sons of Norway – where they were both very active.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Terry worked at the post office and once retired went to work part-time at the post office in the Northbrook Shopping Center.

He entered Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center about three years ago so he could be near his wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He loved his church, his wife, children, and special dog Monique. He also enjoyed carpentry work and built many shelves and other useful things in their home.