Terry Vandal

Under the circumstances and for everyone's health, Terry's family understands those of you that will not be able to attend. Let's keep everyone healthy and please keep Terry's family in your prayers.

Terry was born on July 12, 1951 to Albert and Betty Jean (Evenson) in Bottineau, ND. His family later moved to He attended McKinley Elementary, Bishop Ryan High school and Minot State College where he graduated with a speech and drama degree and an English minor. While at Minot State he was very active in the drama department where he participated in many plays. He also was involved in the college student government where he was influential in organizing and bringing in top quality entertainment. While at Minot State, Terry became a member of the Sigma Tau Fraternity. Those young men were his family while attending college and beyond. He talked many times about the frat brothers, they held reunions and we often saw many of them over the years.