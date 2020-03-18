Terry Vandal, 68, Garrison, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. A rosary will be said on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison. Burial will take place later this spring at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Garrison.
Under the circumstances and for everyone's health, Terry's family understands those of you that will not be able to attend. Let's keep everyone healthy and please keep Terry's family in your prayers.
Terry was born on July 12, 1951 to Albert and Betty Jean (Evenson) in Bottineau, ND. His family later moved to He attended McKinley Elementary, Bishop Ryan High school and Minot State College where he graduated with a speech and drama degree and an English minor. While at Minot State he was very active in the drama department where he participated in many plays. He also was involved in the college student government where he was influential in organizing and bringing in top quality entertainment. While at Minot State, Terry became a member of the Sigma Tau Fraternity. Those young men were his family while attending college and beyond. He talked many times about the frat brothers, they held reunions and we often saw many of them over the years.
While growing up, Terry spent many enjoyable summers at Lake Metigoshe where he skied, swam and enjoyed lake life at his family's cabin.
Terry met Luci Hoffert, while in college and they later married June 14, 1975, in Rugby, ND . They moved to Garrison where he first taught at White Shield for two years and then started his life-long teaching career in Garrison. He initially coached junior high wrestling while teaching English, speech and drama. Terry greatly enjoyed the literature and poetry part of English but wasn't as enthusiastic about grammar. When he became director for HS plays, he devoted many hours into that role and his cast excelled at the district and state levels. Terry was chosen Class B Drama Coach of the year.
Terry was active in the Garrison community by participating initially in the Lion's Club, the golf board, and then the Garrison Area Improvement Association.
In his church he joined the Knights of Columbus, sang in the men's choir, served on the parish council and volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister.
Some of Terry's passions were watching the Minnesota Viking and NDSU bison Football teams. There was a lot of cheering and shouting during those games. He had enjoyed golfing for many years and was always seeking ways to improve. Terry looked forward to deer hunting every fall and there were always a lot of stories about “the one who got away.” Another passion was breeding and raising paint horses. Terry wanted to raise splashy black and white colts and sometimes, it even worked out.
Terry and Luci were graced by three lovely daughters, Alesha (Nicholas) Yarbrough and their daughter Aurora of Bismarck, Kayla Vandal of Bismarck and Garrison, and Lindsey (John) Schmidt and their children: Jocelyn, Nathaniel, Lorelei and Allesandra of Minot. Terry always celebrated everyone's birthdays with a family celebration and thoroughly loved family activities.
Also surviving him is his sister Barb Warden of Ventura, CA.
Preceding him in death were his father Albert and his mother, Betty Jean who passed away from cancer when Terry was only two years old.
In the fall of 2018, Terry suffered a series of strokes and that along with an aggressive form of dementia greatly diminished his independence. Terry became a resident of the Benedictine Living Center for the last year and a half. He had many excellent caretakers who were kind and understanding with both Terry and his family.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Backpack Buddies of Garrison or the Garrison Knights of Columbus.