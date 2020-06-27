× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Terry Reule, 78, Mandan, passed away June 24, 2020, at a local hospital. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Terry Reule passed from this world to another on June 24, 2020. Terry was born in Jamestown hospital and raised in Medina. He was the son of Laurie Bietz Reule and Emil “Finn” Reule.

Terry loved life and anyone that came into his life liked him. He married his childhood sweetheart Paulette Reule (Trautman) on Dec. 8, 1962. He enlisted in the US Army that same year and served into the beginning of the Vietnam War. After his honorable discharge, he attended Dickinson State University graduating on May 24, 1968, with a bachelor of science in biology and a business minor. While teaching at Dickinson High School, he taught a variety of courses; biology, advanced biology, horticulture, taxidermy, and even typing. One of his fondest memories was taking his advanced biology class on a springtime camping trip to the logging camp ranch. Terry taught at Dickinson High School until his retirement.

Terry loved teaching and taught Hunter Safety to many young boy and girl hunters. He was also a fisherman and participated in at least four Governor's Cups. He never won anything but made a lot of memories with his friends.