Terry Ratts

Terry Marie Ratts, 66, Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 6, 2020.

A celebration of her life will take place 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, where a vigilrayer service will begin at 7 p.m.

Terry was born Sept. 3, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Joan (Hanson) Blaskowski in Jamestown. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1971 where she developed her lifelong love of music and singing as a member of the All-State Chorus, Buchanaires, chorus soloist and elementary music aide.

Terry was a dedicated, loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved BIG with her whole heart and was fierce with her mothering of everyone.

She was married to her sweetheart, Ken for 46 years. They made their home in Bismarck where they raised their two children.

Terry worked at Basin Electric in Bismarck for 39 years and considered her coworkers family.