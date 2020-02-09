Terry Ratts

Terry Marie Ratts, 66, Bismarck, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Feb. 6, 2020.
A celebration of her life will take place 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Service, where a vigilrayer service will begin at 7 p.m.
Terry was born Sept. 3, 1953, the daughter of Robert and Joan (Hanson) Blaskowski in Jamestown. She graduated from Buchanan High School in 1971 where she developed her lifelong love of music and singing as a member of the All-State Chorus, Buchanaires, chorus soloist and elementary music aide.
Terry was a dedicated, loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She loved BIG with her whole heart and was fierce with her mothering of everyone.
You have free articles remaining.
She was married to her sweetheart, Ken for 46 years. They made their home in Bismarck where they raised their two children.
Terry worked at Basin Electric in Bismarck for 39 years and considered her coworkers family.
She enjoyed working on her flowers in the yard with Ken, reading, needlework, and spending time with friends who also became family – Barb, Becki, Great 8, DC Bowlers and Unknowns League bowlers. Her fierce warrior heart loved and cared for them all in her way. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family. She absolutely loved being a grandma to Brody, Celia, Lydia, Daniel and Gus.
Terry will be deeply missed by her husband Ken Ratts, Bismarck; daughter Tania (Aldon) Christian, New Salem; son, Ryan Ratts (Christine Cameron), Virginia Beach, Va.; brothers Randy (Lisa) Blaskowski, Buchanan, and Jeff (Wanda) Blaskowski, Duluth, Minn.; sisters Kathy (Steve) Eckroth, Jamestown, and Bobbi Jo (Mike) Trosen, Marshall, Minn.; brother-in-law Doug Ratts, Jamestown; 13 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, in-laws, James and Arlene Ratts and brother Dean Blaskowski.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Optimist Club of Bismarck, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bismarck and the MSA United Way Emergency Homeless Shelter.
To share memories of Terry and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.