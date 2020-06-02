Lorena Charlotte “Terry” Nelson, 107, Bismarck, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Touchmark on Century Avenue. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to begin gathering 30 minutes prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family inurnment will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. With care for social distancing, masks are preferred.
Terry was born Aug. 27, 1912 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Colonel Harry William and Lorena Margaret (Stevens) Terry. She graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wis., and attended Marquette University, school of journalism. She worked in retail advertising before joining the women's branch of the U.S. Coast Guard, SPARs, in 1943. She earned the rank of Lt. Jr. Grade, in the supply and rationing program at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Up until her death, she was the oldest living SPAR.
Terry married Robert T. Nelson on June 23, 1945 and after the war they relocated to Fort Worth, Texas. They had four children and moved to ND in 1954.
Terry was active in the First Presbyterian Church, the Bismarck Library Board, the Burleigh County Special Assessments Commission, and the League of Women Voters. She was a 50-year member of the Daughters of The American Revolution and a lifetime member of Chapter 11, Order of Eastern Star.
She is survived by her four children: Bill Nelson (Dr. Germaine Strother), Pasadena, Calif.; Tom Nelson (Janet), Minneapolis, Minn.; Peg (Dale) Schmaltz, Waconia, Minn.; Pat (Clint) Podoll, Fargo; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were her husband Bob; daughter- in-law, Beth Nelson; grandson, Scott Schmaltz; great-grandson, Thomas W. Schmaltz; and two sisters, Helen (Herb) Albrecht, and Pat (Joe) Crooks.
Terry's family is thankful for the caring staff and residents at Touchmark, her parish nurse, the Presbyterian Friends, the staff at Dakota Home Care, and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the First Presbyterian Church Parish nurse program or the ND Veterans Cemetery.
Terry's full obituary and the recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.