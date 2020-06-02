× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lorena Charlotte “Terry” Nelson, 107, Bismarck, died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Touchmark on Century Avenue. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Bismarck Funeral Home. Friends and family are welcome to begin gathering 30 minutes prior to the service. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. A private family inurnment will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan. With care for social distancing, masks are preferred.

Terry was born Aug. 27, 1912 in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Colonel Harry William and Lorena Margaret (Stevens) Terry. She graduated from Riverside High School in Milwaukee, Wis., and attended Marquette University, school of journalism. She worked in retail advertising before joining the women's branch of the U.S. Coast Guard, SPARs, in 1943. She earned the rank of Lt. Jr. Grade, in the supply and rationing program at the Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. Up until her death, she was the oldest living SPAR.

Terry married Robert T. Nelson on June 23, 1945 and after the war they relocated to Fort Worth, Texas. They had four children and moved to ND in 1954.