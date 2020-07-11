Terry Kadrmas

Terry Kadrmas, 65, Hensler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away surrounded by her family July 6, 2020. No services will be held.

Terry is survived by her husband, Keith; children, Dan, Luke and Sarah; and grandchildren, ShayLynn, Morgan, Timothy and Kolten.

