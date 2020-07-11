× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Terry Kadrmas, 65, Hensler, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt passed away surrounded by her family July 6, 2020. No services will be held.

Terry is survived by her husband, Keith; children, Dan, Luke and Sarah; and grandchildren, ShayLynn, Morgan, Timothy and Kolten.

Those wishing to sign the online guest book or leave a message of condolence please go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.

