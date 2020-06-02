Terry Hochhalter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Terry “Hokey” Hochhalter, 67, Mandan, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4.

Public visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Due to recent CDC regulations, there will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the building at one time during the visitation.

Burial will be held 12 p.m. Thursday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Terry was born Aug. 10, 1952 in Bismarck, the son of Eugene and Marlys (Elkins) Hochhalter. He was raised and educated in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School in 1970. He served in the army from 1973 to 1975 and was honorably discharged. He married Darcel “Darcy” Hoff on July 9, 1976.

His employment started with Chase Chevrolet and lasted 44 years when he retired with Kupper Chevrolet.

Terry loved to go camping and to be outdoors with his family and friends. He was always playing pranks on anyone he could. He loved anything automotive especially collecting car parts. “Someone can always use them one day.” He loved his New York Yankees, Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Jr., and most of all, Cher. He enjoyed working with his boys on their derby cars and watching them compete.