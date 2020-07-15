Teddy Teigen

Teddy Lee Teigen passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Bismarck Funeral Home. The officiate is David Clinton. Please observe COVID-19 health care directives. Thank you.
Ted was born March 2, 1941, at Trinity Hospital in Minot. He is the son of Mildred and Harry Teigen, formerly of Sawyer.
Ted grew up in the Minot, Sawyer, and Velva areas, attending Sawyer Public School. He was a wonderful dancer, often seen floating across the dance floor in his cowboy boots and Levi's. He enjoyed playing cards, specifically pinnacle, riding motorcycle with his buddies, swimming, fishing, and ice skating. He was always on the go!
Ted was a meat cutter, employed at the downtown Red Owl and Cash Wise South, in Bismarck. Later, he was employed with the United Tribes in Bismarck in the maintenance department. He truly enjoyed his employment there, assisting with the preparation and serving of buffalo and beef at the Annual International Pow-Wow. Ted respected the Native American culture and appreciated the kindness and support he received while working there.
Ted was a proud and active member of AA, attending meetings right up to the end of his life. He received his 50-year sobriety pin in 2017. Many of the members expressed that Ted had helped them through the program with his support and encouragement. He met some very trusting and loyal friends through AA. May God bless AA!
Ted is survived by his brother, Dennis; sister, Ila (Doyle) Klimpel; and sisters-in-law, Joyce, Betty, and Lila; along with many special nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dean, Harley, Gail, Julian, and Adore; sister-in-law, Elvina; four nephews, Mike, Larry, John, and Bruce; and one niece, Geraldine.
Ted's interest in, and love for, the American Bald Eagle make the scripture Isaiah 40:31 and the song “Go Rest High on the Mountain” by Vince Gill, fitting for our brother.
- Gone, but never forgotten: We will always love and miss you, Ted -
