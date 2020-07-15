Teddy Teigen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teddy Lee Teigen passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020. Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Bismarck Funeral Home. The officiate is David Clinton. Please observe COVID-19 health care directives. Thank you.

Ted was born March 2, 1941, at Trinity Hospital in Minot. He is the son of Mildred and Harry Teigen, formerly of Sawyer.

Ted grew up in the Minot, Sawyer, and Velva areas, attending Sawyer Public School. He was a wonderful dancer, often seen floating across the dance floor in his cowboy boots and Levi's. He enjoyed playing cards, specifically pinnacle, riding motorcycle with his buddies, swimming, fishing, and ice skating. He was always on the go!

Ted was a meat cutter, employed at the downtown Red Owl and Cash Wise South, in Bismarck. Later, he was employed with the United Tribes in Bismarck in the maintenance department. He truly enjoyed his employment there, assisting with the preparation and serving of buffalo and beef at the Annual International Pow-Wow. Ted respected the Native American culture and appreciated the kindness and support he received while working there.