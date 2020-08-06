× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tecla Koenig, 93, longtime resident of Carson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Edgewood Vista, Mandan, with her family by her side.

A private family service will be held but a livestream of the service will be available at www.weigelfuneral.com on her obituary page at 1 p.m. CT Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The public is welcome to attend the graveside service at the Carson Community Cemetery at 3:30 p.m. CT.

Tecla was born Oct. 9, 1926, to Frank and Martha Deichert. She was raised in the St. Gertrude area and graduated from St. Mary's High School. She married Ted Koenig and together they made their home south of Carson, on the Paradise Flats. She was a longtime member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church and the Paradise Homemaker Club.

Tecla enjoyed family above all. The time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren meant everything to her. She made sure no one ever left her house empty-handed. She tended her flowers and plants with great care. She also enjoyed a good card game as well as teaching anyone to play Scrabble.