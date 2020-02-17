Tayler Kopp

Tayler Anne Kopp passed away in the early hours of Feb. 14, 2020, following a swift but severe illness. Doctors delivered son MacKinnon Tayler prematurely in an attempt to save him, but sadly he joined her later that morning.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway Ave, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway Bismarck, where a prayer service will begin at 6 p.m.
Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Tayler Anne Dockter was born on Feb. 4, 1996, to Cara (Fritsch) Dockter and Brandon “BJ” O'Brien. Tayler's parents were very young and her grandparents, William and Annetta Fritsch, helped raise her. She spent a lot of time at her Grandma and Grandpa's house in Stanton even after moving to Hazen with her mom and soon-to-be dad, Travis. He loved her like his own and ultimately adopted her.
Tayler was always helpful with her younger sisters Jaedyn and Maiyah and brother Trey, at times forgetting that she wasn't the mom. Tayler had a strong personality and often thought she was in charge -- of everyone! She had the kindest heart and could make friends in any situation, often seeking out those who didn't have many friends and pulling them into her circle. She always had something to say – or more honestly, she never stopped talking. She was also never on time; “I'm almost ready” meant at least another hour. “Be there in five minutes” meant she hadn't left the house yet.
Tayler was a natural athlete and excelled at any sport she tried. Dance, however, was her first love. She was a beautiful dancer, creative choreographer and amazing coach. Through sports, she reunited with the O'Brien family, meeting up with Aunt Jennifer at volleyball tournaments. At Jen's wedding, Tayler reconnected with her dad, BJ. Their relationship blossomed into a caring friendship.
Tayler graduated from Hazen High School in 2014 and soon after met Alex. The interest was not mutual at first. Alex worked hard to pursue her, asking her out a few times before she finally agreed. They fell in love and were married on June 2, 2017. She loved animals and shoehorned three dogs and two cats into their modest house. With their marriage, Tayler gained a new family who loved her like their own daughter. Tayler adored her mother-in-law, Eva, and she always thought so highly of her father-in-law, Robert.
Tayler did not plan to start a family right away; she was very focused and committed to finishing college first. But shortly after their wedding, they discovered they were pregnant with their first child. They welcomed Easton Alex Kopp on March 17, 2018. Tayler was a wonderful mother and took so much pride in her baby boy. While school and family kept her busy, she stayed active in volleyball and softball, sharing so many laughs (and a few beers) with her teammates.
She was determined to finish school and continued pursuing a double major in elementary education and special education from the University of Mary. Her professors and coworkers said she was a joy in class and a wonderful teacher. Tayler was set to graduate in April. It was one of the most important things to her, and she worked hard for six years: changing majors, getting married, having a baby, expecting a second child, never giving up. She was driven to prove to everyone she was smart and capable (which of course she was). She made the dean's list numerous times. The University of Mary will be honoring her at their commencement ceremony in April, and Tayler will receive her degrees that she worked so hard to obtain.
Tayler was excited to meet her new baby boy, MacKinnon, in April. We take comfort knowing they're in paradise together. Her smile, her infectious laugh, her fun personality brought joy to everyone she encountered. She leaves behind a heartbroken world that is better today because of her vibrant life.
Left to share her story are husband Alex and son Easton; mother Cara Dockter; father Travis Dockter; father BJ (Tasha) O'Brien; sisters Jaedyn and Maiyah; brothers Trey and Jack; uncles Cody Fritch, Zach Fritsch and Corey Dockter; aunts Danielle O'Brien and Jennifer O'Brien; Grandparents Annetta Fritsch, Sherry O'Brien, Rick and Emily Dockter, and Judy Piatz; parents-in-law Robert and Eva Kopp, brothers-in-law Andrew Kopp and Marcus Kopp; great grandparents Mabel Dockter, and Marvin and Katie Leer.
She was preceded in death by brother Declan O'Brien; grandfathers William Fritsch and Keith Piatz; and great grandmother Celeste Fritsch.
Go to www.parkwayfuneral.com to share condolences, memories and sign the online guestbook.