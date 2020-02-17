Tayler Kopp

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Tayler was a natural athlete and excelled at any sport she tried. Dance, however, was her first love. She was a beautiful dancer, creative choreographer and amazing coach. Through sports, she reunited with the O'Brien family, meeting up with Aunt Jennifer at volleyball tournaments. At Jen's wedding, Tayler reconnected with her dad, BJ. Their relationship blossomed into a caring friendship.

Tayler graduated from Hazen High School in 2014 and soon after met Alex. The interest was not mutual at first. Alex worked hard to pursue her, asking her out a few times before she finally agreed. They fell in love and were married on June 2, 2017. She loved animals and shoehorned three dogs and two cats into their modest house. With their marriage, Tayler gained a new family who loved her like their own daughter. Tayler adored her mother-in-law, Eva, and she always thought so highly of her father-in-law, Robert.

Tayler did not plan to start a family right away; she was very focused and committed to finishing college first. But shortly after their wedding, they discovered they were pregnant with their first child. They welcomed Easton Alex Kopp on March 17, 2018. Tayler was a wonderful mother and took so much pride in her baby boy. While school and family kept her busy, she stayed active in volleyball and softball, sharing so many laughs (and a few beers) with her teammates.