Tammy Wall

Tammy Kay Wall, 47, Bismarck, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020. There will be a private memorial service, cremation has taken place.

Tammy was born Oct. 28, 1972, at Bismarck, to Kenneth and Georgette (Glass) Grenz. She was raised and educated in Hazelton. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hazelton. She went on to graduate from the University of Mary. From there, she spent her career in commercial loan operations at a variety of financial institutions.

On Oct. 13, 2007, Tammy married Wade Wall Jr. in Spearfish, S.D. They made their home in Bismarck and enjoyed summer weekends at their Douglas Bay lake cabin.

She was a lover of cats, books, and sunshine. She volunteered at the Big Sister Program and Relay for Life. Her philanthropy project for the Central Dakota Forensic Nurse Examiners while in CTB's Women's Leadership Program held a special place in her heart.

She is survived by her husband, Wade; parents, Georgette and Kenny Grenz; sister, Nikki (Chris) Scouten; grandmother, Magdalena Glass; mother-in-law, Doris Wall; sister-in-law, Michelle Wall; and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.

Tammy was preceded in death by grandparents, Henry and Agnes Grenz; grandfather, Abraham Glass; and father-in-law, Wade Wall Sr.