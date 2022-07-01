Tami was born February 24, 1960, in Watford City, ND to Darwyn and Faye (Olson) Kanzelman. Her family later moved to New Rockford, where she was raised along with her two younger brothers. She graduated co-valedictorian from New Rockford High School in 1978, and from the North Dakota State School of Science with an associate degree in 1979. She married the love of her life, Wayne Hipp, on September 4th, 1982, in Williston, ND. They moved to Riverdale in 1984, where they raised three sons.

As a child, when Tami wasn't feeding her insatiable appetite for books, she loved spending time with her cousins and neighborhood friends, riding horses at her aunt's farm, going camping with family, making clothes for her dolls, and practicing her mothering skills on her seven years younger baby brother. As a wife and mother, her life largely revolved around "the boys", with hunting, fishing, camping, and boating becoming the norm. She joined them often and even bagged her own moose in 2021. She was the assistant librarian for the McLean/Mercer County Library for 20 years until retiring in 2021 and had previously worked as a Garrison Dam tour guide. She was also the town's go-to seamstress and babysitter, having cared for just about everyone's kids at some point. She enjoyed many hobbies including reading, crafting, sewing, quilting, and making accessories for dolls and doll houses. Tami valued family more than anything and was thrilled to welcome and spoil two grand babies in her last two and a half years. She was all about making people feel welcome and happy, regularly feeding whoever walked through her door. She was a strong woman, battling cancer for the last decade. She will be forever missed.