Sylvia Watson

Sylvia Elizabeth Watson passed away March 16, 2021 at the age of 99. She had been in the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center for some time. Her husband, Terry Milton Watson, passed away in March 2020. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

She was born Dec. 11, 1921. She was married in 1943 and raised three children. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very active in ministry in the church. She helped with Luther League, was a member of Bible studies and helped at their annual Lutefisk dinner.

She took lessons in watercolor and rosemalling and became very proficient in both. She was a member of BAGA and had some of her own receptions. She sold and gave away many paintings. Rosemalling was also a love of hers and she painted many, many beautiful things. One of her trunks and her Norwegian Bunda are at the Heritage Museum in Bismarck. They had been members of Sons of Norway and she participated in many things in the group.

She is survived by her two daughters, Renee Tetzloff, The Dalles, Oregon, and Linda Barth Grosz, Bismarck; and son, Terry James Watson, address unknown as of this time; four granddaughters, Trish Barth, Cindy Barth, Julie Parries and Jamey Thorson; two great-grandsons and two great-great-grandsons, Ethan Renner Parries and Uriiah Lee Parries.