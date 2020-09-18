Sylvia Lahtinen

Beginning in 1969, Sylvia spent her time raising four children, returning to her classroom once they were all school age. She taught for 31 years in New Town and retired in 2005. According to Gary, Sylvia often told him that the hardest part of her day was deciding what to make for supper. She made it a priority to find time for family vacations every year, she was always present at her kids' events, and she volunteered as a den leader for her boys' Cub Scout groups. Sylvia loved the anticipation of spending time with her extended family at annual camping trips. This proud grandma loved her grandchildren immensely.

Sylvia maintained long-lasting friendships and she enjoyed spending time with her dear friends at Kopper Kettle Klubirthday Club/Homemaker's Club. Her faith was especially important to Sylvia and guided her throughout her life, helping her to overcome breast cancer twice. She was a Catechism teacher and a longtime member of the St. Anthony Catholic Ladies Aide.