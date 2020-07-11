Sybil Peterson, 87, Bismarck, formerly of McClusky, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home in Bismarck. A private funeral will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. A public visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, at 3 p.m. Monday.
The private service will be streamed live on Facebook at the following link https://www.facebook.com/groups/364472347023844 at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Sybil Beth (Ness) Peterson was born March 26, 1933, to Rubie (Estensen) and Noel Ness in Edgemont Township, south of Pickardville. She grew up in the Pickardville area. She was baptized and confirmed in her youth. She attended rural school through 8th grade.
Sybil married George K. Peterson Sept. 2, 1950, in Turtle Lake. They lived and farmed southwest of Pickardville until George's death on Oct. 30, 2000. After George's death, she moved to McClusky where she lived until earlier this year when she moved into an apartment in Bismarck. Sybil was an x-ray technician at Turtle Lake Memorial Hospital. She provided home health care for many years. She also spent many years caring for her grandchildren.
Sybil was a member of the McClusky Grace Lutheran church, WELCA, Sons of Norway, American Legion Auxiliary in McClusky, Red Hatters, and Busy Bees Homemaker's Club. Sybil enjoyed square dancing, traveling, quilting, and crafting. She especially enjoyed making wreaths for all the holidays.
Sybil is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Robin and Chris, of Woodbury, Minn., and Terry and Teresa, of Bismarck; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Connie Peterson, of Bismarck, Susan and Tucker Simes, of McClusky, Patti Peterson-Balliet and Richard Balliet, of Avondale, Ariz.; sister, Marsha Bauer, of Bismarck; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Sybil was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, George; two infant sons, Clyde and Eugene; brothers, Rolf and Sidney; and twin brothers, David and Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials consistent with Sybil's history of donations and special interests, to the McClusky Cemetery, McClusky, ND 58463 or the Heaven's Helper's Soup Café, 220 N 23rd St., Bismarck, ND 58501.
