Sybil Peterson, 87, Bismarck, formerly of McClusky, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home in Bismarck. A private funeral will be held at the Grace Lutheran Church, McClusky. A public visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, at 3 p.m. Monday.

The private service will be streamed live on Facebook at the following link https://www.facebook.com/groups/364472347023844 at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Sybil Beth (Ness) Peterson was born March 26, 1933, to Rubie (Estensen) and Noel Ness in Edgemont Township, south of Pickardville. She grew up in the Pickardville area. She was baptized and confirmed in her youth. She attended rural school through 8th grade.

Sybil married George K. Peterson Sept. 2, 1950, in Turtle Lake. They lived and farmed southwest of Pickardville until George's death on Oct. 30, 2000. After George's death, she moved to McClusky where she lived until earlier this year when she moved into an apartment in Bismarck. Sybil was an x-ray technician at Turtle Lake Memorial Hospital. She provided home health care for many years. She also spent many years caring for her grandchildren.