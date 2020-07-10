× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Susie Folden, 63, Garrison, passed away at her home Thursday, July 2, 2020. Memorial services for Susie are still pending at this time.

Susie was born in Garrison on Sept. 29, 1956. She graduated from Riverdale High School. After high school, Susie moved to Garrison where she worked at Elsie's Cafe where she would eventually meet her husband Dean.

Together Susie and Dean had four children and were married for over 40 years. She worked at Bob Callies Elementary school for 35 years in the kitchen. She loved her job and made it a point every day to smile at any kids who looked like they weren't having a good day.

Susie enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and canning. She also cherished spending time with her grandchildren. She loved music and would often embarrass her children by all of her unique dance moves. Susie was an excellent cook and possibly an even better baker. She loved riding motorcycle with Dean, especially the many trips to the Black Hills in South Dakota.

Susie is survived by her husband, Dean; daughters, Brandy (Kyler), Tasha, Marci (Brandon); and son, Tyrel (Brynanne); sister, Kathy (Colin) Fischer; and grandchildren, Cody, Trace, Xander, Jude, Gracie, Jazmyn and Jace.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Joan McCloud; and brothers, Robert, Larry and Jamie.

