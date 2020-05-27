Susan (Igoe) Parham, 63, died unexpectedly of natural causes on May 14, 2020 in Montrose, Colorado. A celebration of life will be held at a future time in Lake Havasu City, Arizona when travel and gatherings are appropriate. Her ashes will be joined with husband Joe Parham in Santa Ana, California.
Susan was born in Bismarck on April 7, 1957 to James and Helen (Babe) Igoe, graduated from St. Mary's High School and later received a degree in cosmetology. She married Jack Bender in 1975. Together they had two children; Shannon Bender, Apache Junction, Arizona, and Cora Bender, Bismarck. The family moved to Lake Havasu City in 1987. Susan owned and operated several beauty salons for 30 years and was well known in Lake Havasu City.
In 2004, Susan married George (Joe) Parham and they opened the Hair Cartel in downtown Lake Havasu, which they sold upon Joe's cancer diagnosis and moved to Santa Ana, California, for his treatment. Following Joe's death, Susan returned to Lake Havasu City.
Cora and Shannon describe their mother as a true inspiration – a hard-working, fun-loving, wine connoisseur, joker. She was full of spunk, a great cook and baker; “the hostess with the mostest.” Mom never let life get her down, picked you up when you were down, or gave you a good kick in the butt to get you back on track. Brutally honest, she never sugar coated anything.
Family and friends remember her as a friend, a confidant, and a hero. We can't believe you are gone. We will miss your quick wit - your legendary ribs, your heart-stopping queso dip, and the way you could always put your hair in a messy bun but still look beautiful and perfect. We will miss your honesty and the way you connected with so many of all of our friends. Your family and friends love you but we are so glad you and Joe are together again. “Just sayin.” 2892.
Susan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Babe Igoe; brother John Igoe, sister Tolly Holtan, brother Jim Igoe, and nephew Scott Slocum.
She is survived by her children, Shannon and granddaughter Cynthia Bender, and Cora and granddaughter Elise Bender; brother Dan and Peggy Igoe (Centennial, Colo.); sister Patti and Richard Betts, (Jackson, Miss.); sister Jeanette Igoe, (Estero, Fla.); sister Kitty and Jerry Martin, (Pueblo West, Colo.), sister Irish Linnertz, Bismarck; and many nieces and nephews.
Cards may be sent to Cora Bender at 1514 N 15th Street, Bismarck, ND 58501. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you give to your favorite charity.
