Susan (Igoe) Parham

Family and friends remember her as a friend, a confidant, and a hero. We can't believe you are gone. We will miss your quick wit - your legendary ribs, your heart-stopping queso dip, and the way you could always put your hair in a messy bun but still look beautiful and perfect. We will miss your honesty and the way you connected with so many of all of our friends. Your family and friends love you but we are so glad you and Joe are together again. “Just sayin.” 2892.